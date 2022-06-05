DID YOU SEE THIS? Hundreds Shave Their Heads at Gillette Stadium for a Good Cause

Hope you had a nice weekend! The weather was certainly just about perfect…especially today with the sunshine, warm temps and low humidity. If you liked today’s weather, you’ll love Monday’s weather, too.

Tonight will be cool and dry with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s, once again.

We now have Tropical Storm Alex! The tropical system which brought flooding rains to South Florida early Saturday is now in the open Atlantic. It will stay well to our south over the next couple of days as it accelerates eastward. It may strengthen into a hurricane as it passes near Bermuda.

Meanwhile, we’ll keep the clear skies through Monday morning.

While Alex continues its trek into the central Atlantic Monday afternoon, we’ll have dry weather here in Southern New England despite some extra puffy clouds.

Despite Alex passing to our south, we’ll likely not see much of an impact on area waters. Area beaches should have quiet weather and waves on Monday.

We’ll still have low humidity through the day on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s inland, upper 60s to lower 70s near the coast and over eastern Massachusetts where there will be more of an easterly wind.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo