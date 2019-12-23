Weather Now: Quiet Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Santa will not need Rudoff tonight

Hello everyone and Merry Christmas Eve & Happy 3rd Night of Hanukkah to all that are observing the holiday. Mother Nature is playing nicely for those people traveling and getting last-minute shopping out of the way.

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT

It will be a cold night on Christmas Eve. Temperatures at midnight will be in the 20s with clear skies.

CHRISTMAS DAY

The dry weather will continue through Christmas Day with highs around 40 in the afternoon….looks good for any local travel.

LOOKING AHEAD

The quiet stretch of weather continues. Our next weather system will arrive late Thursday night into early Friday morning with extra clouds and a few light rain showers. We have a better chance of seeing widespread and heavy rain Sunday into Monday of next week. There is still a bit of time to watch for the exact timing.

-Meteorologist Torry Gaucher

email: tgaucher@wpri.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

