Weather Now: Potential Heat Wave Continues

Good morning. The hot and humid weather continues today. In fact, this is Day 2 of a three to four day potential heat wave for Rhode Island. It would be the third of the summer. A reminder–a heat wave is defined as three consecutive days at 90 or higher.

In addition to the hot temperatures the humidity is running high. That’s pushing our heat index into the mid to upper 90s the next few days.

Under sunny skies, temperatures will warm up quickly this morning, with highs in the low 90s inland. We’ll begin the day with light west winds, with a sea breeze developing in the afternoon.

AT THE BEACH: It’s going to be an awesome beach day. Warm, sunny and with light winds. An afternoon sea breeze will keep the coast in the mid 80s for highs. Surf has diminished from Henri and the rip current risk is low. Enjoy!

The warm and muggy air lingers into the night. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 80s in the evening and then coolering to the low 70s by dawn.

The hot and humid weather ends with the passage of a cold front on Friday. That front could bring a passing shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening, but behind it temperatures and the humidity will be much lower for the weekend.