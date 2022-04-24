Despite the extra clouds and a brief shower, today was pretty nice, too, making the entire weekend a good one. Highs today were definitely cooler, in the 50s region-wide.

Here's a look at the high temperatures so far today… pic.twitter.com/zhhdAIoAkO — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) April 24, 2022

SPRING TIME TRADITION OPENS: Wicked Tulips Open for the season

Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling back through the 50s and 40s.

Monday is back to school for many kids!

Monday will be another day with extra clouds in our skies, but we’ll stay mostly dry.

On Tuesday, we’ll see some rain showers around, especially in the afternoon. This could certainly disrupt Little League and high school sports games. Severe weather isn’t expected, but scattered showers are during the afternoon and evening.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo