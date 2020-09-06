WEATHER NOW: Pleasant Weather Continues through Labor Day

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning! We have another comfortable late summer day ahead of us. The humidity will be fairly low, and temperatures will be seasonable for early September, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

However, we are likely to see some extra cloudiness compared to Saturday, especially inland. We’ll be staying mostly dry, with just a slight chance of a few sprinkles well inland.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

At the coast, expect skies to stay mostly sunny. Winds will be from the southwest at 5-10 mph with a few gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: See how Atlantic tropical weather is impacting our local marine forecast and coastal conditions »

Partly to mostly clear skies will continue this evening and tonight, with lows falling to 60-65.

Labor Day is looking beautiful, too! Expect lots of sunshine and continued comfortable humidity. Winds will be a bit breezier, with sustained southerly winds of 10-15 mph and gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/4/2020: Sheriff Thomas Hodgson

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour