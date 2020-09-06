WEATHER NOW: Pleasant Weather Continues through Labor Day

Good morning! We have another comfortable late summer day ahead of us. The humidity will be fairly low, and temperatures will be seasonable for early September, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

However, we are likely to see some extra cloudiness compared to Saturday, especially inland. We’ll be staying mostly dry, with just a slight chance of a few sprinkles well inland.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

At the coast, expect skies to stay mostly sunny. Winds will be from the southwest at 5-10 mph with a few gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: See how Atlantic tropical weather is impacting our local marine forecast and coastal conditions »

Partly to mostly clear skies will continue this evening and tonight, with lows falling to 60-65.

Labor Day is looking beautiful, too! Expect lots of sunshine and continued comfortable humidity. Winds will be a bit breezier, with sustained southerly winds of 10-15 mph and gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog