TODAY: Early morning patchy clouds and fog, then partly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

While most areas stay dry, a brief and isolated shower can’t be ruled out well inland.

ON THE BAY: Northeast winds turning south at 5-10 kts. Watch for areas of poor visibility in patchy morning fog.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Nice evening. Partly cloudy skies, dry with late night lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Very Warm, Muggy

SATURDAY: Much warmer and a bit muggy with patchy early morning coastal fog clearing to mostly sunny skies. Highs 85-90 inland, near 80 at the coast. Northwest winds turning south at 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.. Patchy coastal fog at dawn. Highs 85-90 inland, near 80 at the shore. South winds 5-15 mph.