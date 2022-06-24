TODAY: Early morning patchy clouds and fog, then partly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
While most areas stay dry, a brief and isolated shower can’t be ruled out well inland.
TONIGHT: Nice evening. Partly cloudy skies, dry with late night lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
THIS WEEKEND: Very Warm, Muggy
SATURDAY: Much warmer and a bit muggy with patchy early morning coastal fog clearing to mostly sunny skies. Highs 85-90 inland, near 80 at the coast. Northwest winds turning south at 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.. Patchy coastal fog at dawn. Highs 85-90 inland, near 80 at the shore. South winds 5-15 mph.
