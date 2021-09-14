Weather Now: Pleasant Today; Warm and Breezy Wednesday

TODAY: Pleasant and dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Not quite as warm, in the mid to upper-70s. Light northeast winds turning southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mid to upper 60s early in the night and then gradually warming and turning more humid as the night goes on. Some coastal fog possible after midnight.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warmer, humid and breezy. Highs around 82. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. A chance of t’storms at night. Some of the storms could be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler with scattered showers… Highs in the low to mid 70s

