TODAY: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant with highs around 70 inland…..mid 60s along the coast. South winds increasing by late day at 5-15mph with gusts to 20 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, warmer and turning more humid, with some patchy fog and drizzle by dawn…. lows 55-60.
FRIDAY: Morning fog and patchy drizzle, then mostly cloudy, breezy and more humid. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15-20 mph with higher gusts. Showers likely Friday night
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Showers Saturday, Warmer and Dry Sunday, Monday
SATURDAY: Humid and partly cloudy with a few showers and an isolated t’storm possible. Highs in the low to mid-70s
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, looks dry and warmer, highs in upper 70s.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Mostly sunny, warm and dry… highs near 80.
