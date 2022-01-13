Weather Now: Pleasant Today; Active Pattern, More Frigid Temperatures Ahead

TODAY: Morning clouds, then partly sunny skies, cool (not cold) and dry. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds much lighter than Wednesday. South 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, Chance of light rain showers near the coast by dawn, lows 30-35 but gradually rising after midnight.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with light rain showers changing to light snow showers, especially southeastern MA. Turning very windy and colder with highs 35-40. Northeast winds 15-25 mph, gust 30-40 mph by evening

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, drier. Another blast of frigid air moves in. Temperatures in the 20s in evening, but falling to 5°-10° by dawn, with wind chills -5 to -15 below zero. Strong wind from north-northeast 15-25 mph, gusts 30-40 mph overnight

SATURDAY: Frigid morning lows near 5 with afternoon highs only 15-20. Wind chills well below zero at times in the morning. Mostly sunny, windy and dry. Winds north-northeast 15-25 mph, gusts 30-35 mph

