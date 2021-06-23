Weather Now: Pleasant Stretch Through Thursday

TODAY: Beautiful! Becoming mostly sunny, less humid, dry. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest winds turning southwest late day 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph

AT THE BEACH: Look for skies to turn mostly sunny, with low humidity and highs in the low 70s. The UV index is running very high today, so the safe sun time is only about 10-15 minutes. The risk of rip currents has dropped to low across most of the coast (except for on the islands), with the surf still 4-6 feet.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, dry and cooler…..60s in the evening, falling to 50-55 late night

THURSDAY: Nice! Seasonably warm, dry, mostly sunny…highs in the upper 70s. Increasing clouds from south to north in the evening with a slight chance of a few light showers or sprinkles overnight.

FRIDAY: Extra clouds, slight chance of a shower. Not a “wash out”. Highs 75-80.

