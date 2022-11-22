Good morning. The cold winds are easing across southern New England, with early morning temperatures already running significantly warmer than yesterday. We’ll feel that difference in the air all day. Highs will climb to the mid to upper-40s with plenty of sun and less wind. The temperatures are still slightly cooler than average, but only by a few degrees.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Dry air continues tonight and Wednesday, with lows in the low 30s and afternoon highs near 50.

Thanksgiving Day is a winner! Mostly sunny and dry with temperatures just slightly below average.