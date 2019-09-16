Weather Now: Pleasant Start to the Work Week

Live Now /
After a warm Sunday, a pleasant Monday is on the way. Afternoon highs will be about 5F cooler, with a mix of sun and clouds this morning and mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Most spots stay dry, but there is a slight chance for a passing shower near the coast.

Plan on some cool and dry weather in the upcoming nights and days… starting with tonight. Under clear skies, light winds and dry air, temperatures will drop to the low 50s by dawn.

Afternoon highs on Tuesday will hit near 70 with mostly sunny skies. After a cool stretch mid-week, the temperatures look to begin a warming trend by Friday. And there’s little to no rain in the forecast in the week ahead.

HUMBERTO

As of 5 AM, Humberto was a hurricane with winds of 85 mph. We expect Humberto to slowly strengthen…perhaps into a Cat 2 in the next few days.

Humberto will be moving away from the U.S. East Coast, which is good news. The storm is expected to pass northwest of Bermuda Wednesday night into Thursday.

Locally, there is the chance for high surf and rip currents by the end of the week and weekend. At this point, but we’re not expecting any wind/rain from Humberto.

