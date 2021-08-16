Weather Now: Pleasant Start to the Work Week

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, pleasant, and dry. Highs in the low 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast. Light northeast winds turning south at 5 mph

AT THE BEACH: Pleasant and dry with partly sunny skies in the morning and then mostly sunny in the afternoon…. upper 70s. Light winds turning south in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, comfortable and dry. Lows 60-65. Light and variable winds.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun, dry and a touch muggy… low 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast. South winds 5-10 mph