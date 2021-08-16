Weather Now: Pleasant Start to the Work Week

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, pleasant, and dry. Highs in the low 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast. Light northeast winds turning south at 5 mph

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

AT THE BEACH: Pleasant and dry with partly sunny skies in the morning and then mostly sunny in the afternoon…. upper 70s. Light winds turning south in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, comfortable and dry. Lows 60-65. Light and variable winds.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun, dry and a touch muggy… low 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast. South winds 5-10 mph

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/6/2021: Gov. Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com