TODAY: A nice day with mostly sunny skies. It’ll be milder and dry during the day. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Dry this evening with increasing clouds. Snow and rain showers after midnight, ending by dawn on Thursday. Little to no accumulation expected with lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Clearing, blustery and colder. Highs in the upper 30s early and then falling into the low 30s in the afternoon. Clear much colder Thursday night. Northwest winds 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph.