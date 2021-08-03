Weather Now: Pleasant, Dry Today; Chance of Showers by Wednesday Eve/Night

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning. The dry and comfortable weather continues today. After a cool start this morning, highs will climb to near 80 this afternoon with low humidity. We’ll see increasing mid and high clouds through the day that will filter the sun. Light north winds turn south at 5 mph

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

AT THE BEACH: Dry skies with a mix of filtered sun and high clouds. Light winds from the north with a sea breeze in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: The latest on the beach and bay conditions »

Dry conditions continue for most of the area this evening and tonight, with mostly cloudy skies but still fairly low humidity. There’s a risk for a few sprinkles in southeastern MA, mostly on the outer Cape and Nantucket. Lows cool to 60-65 by dawn.

We’ll squeeze in another dry morning and early afternoon on Wednesday with lots of clouds. A frontal boundary off-shore will bring the risk for some showers by the evening and night. The steadiest and heaviest rain will be southeast of Providence, especially over the Cape and Islands.

The shower threat continues on Thursday, with highs in the mid 70s.

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/23/2021: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com