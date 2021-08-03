Weather Now: Pleasant, Dry Today; Chance of Showers by Wednesday Eve/Night

Good morning. The dry and comfortable weather continues today. After a cool start this morning, highs will climb to near 80 this afternoon with low humidity. We’ll see increasing mid and high clouds through the day that will filter the sun. Light north winds turn south at 5 mph

AT THE BEACH: Dry skies with a mix of filtered sun and high clouds. Light winds from the north with a sea breeze in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

Dry conditions continue for most of the area this evening and tonight, with mostly cloudy skies but still fairly low humidity. There’s a risk for a few sprinkles in southeastern MA, mostly on the outer Cape and Nantucket. Lows cool to 60-65 by dawn.

We’ll squeeze in another dry morning and early afternoon on Wednesday with lots of clouds. A frontal boundary off-shore will bring the risk for some showers by the evening and night. The steadiest and heaviest rain will be southeast of Providence, especially over the Cape and Islands.

The shower threat continues on Thursday, with highs in the mid 70s.