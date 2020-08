TODAY: Nice! Not as hot or as humid. Partly sunny and dry with highs in the mid 80s inland and low 80s at the coast. Light north winds turning south in the afternoon at 5 mph.

TONIGHT : Increasing clouds with the chance for a few showers by dawn. Lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Lots of clouds, a few showers… Cooler with highs upper 70s