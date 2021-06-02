Weather Now: Pleasant Day Ahead, Showers Likely Tomorrow

Weather Now

TODAY: Partly sunny start and then turning mostly cloudy by late day and evening. Pleasant and mainly dry…. Highs 75-80 inland. Slight chance of isolated shower north and west of Providence by late day… however most, if not all, of the day stays dry. South-southwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph by late day evening

BEACH FORECAST: At the coast, it will be a bit cooler, but dry. Highs will top out in the upper 60s with an on-shore wind.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures in 60s during the evening, upper 50s late night. A chance of showers by dawn.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, humid and breezy with off and on showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with the chance for a few additional showers. Milder with highs in the mid to upper 70s, humid.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, mild and dry. Temperatures in the 60s

