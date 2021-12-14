Weather Now: Pleasant Day Ahead, Mild, Sunny and Dry

Good morning. We have another dry and mild day lined up with mostly sunny skies and highs near 50. Winds will be from the northwest near 10 mph with gusts 15-20 mph.

Temperatures will cool quickly with the setting sun late day, and under mostly clear skies it will be much colder overnight. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 20s by dawn on Wednesday.

Skies remain dry during the day Wednesday, with partly sunny skies in the morning giving way to increasing afternoon clouds. It will be a few degrees cooler in the mid to upper 40s.

A warm front will move through New England on Wednesday night. Look for scattered showers after 8PM and continuing into the night. Once the front clears the area, a very warm air mass will move in

Behind the front, our warmest day of the week is expected, with highs near 60 on Thursday.