Weather Now: Pleasant and Dry Today, More Humid Air Moves in Tonight

TODAY: Pleasant and dry, with a mix of clouds and sun. Less humid. Highs in the mid to uppe r70s. Southeast winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and increasing humidity. Areas of fog and a passing shower or drizzle in spots. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. South-southwest winds 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Warmer and very humid. Morning low clouds and fog giving way to partly sunny skies. Slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm, mainly in NW RI. Highs in the low to mid 80s. South-southwest winds 5-10 mph.

