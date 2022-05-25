Good morning. There’s a crispness in the air on this calm and peaceful spring morning. Temperatures overnight cooled to the 40s, but with dry air and mostly sunny skies we’ll see highs rebound to the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be light, from the east this morning and then turning south this afternoon at 5-10 mph

On shore winds in the afternoon will keep coastal communities a bit cooler, with highs in the mid 60s.

BAY FORECAST: Pleasant and dry with light east winds turning south.

Another cool night is expected with temperatures dropping into the 50s by sunset and then into the 40s late at night.

Thursday is looking a lot like today, with partly to mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity. Highs will approach 70 with south winds turning a bit breezy by late day.

A rise in humidity Thursday night will lead to the development of some patchy fog and drizzle by Friday morning. Skies gradually turn partly sunny Friday afternoon, with breezy and warmer conditions. Highs will climb to the mid 70s with southwest winds 15-20 mph and higher gusts. While the daytime looks dry, showers are expected to push in for Friday night and continue off and on Saturday.