TODAY: Nice day! Much warmer and dry with patchy fog at dawn, otherwise sunshine in the morning will give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 70 inland and in the 60s at the shore. Northwest winds turning south 5-12 mph

TONIGHT: Gradually increasing clouds, dry with temperatures in the 50s during the evening, mid to upper 40s late at night.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers by late afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light showers become more likely in the evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of showers… lows in the upper 40s.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Cooler, Brisk, Showers Saturday

SATURDAY: Watching an off-shore disturbance… Cloudy skies, unseasonably cool and windy with light showers… Highs only 50-55. East-northeast wind gusts 25-35 mph

SUNDAY (Mother’s Day): Partly to mostly cloudy…brisk winds and unseasonably cool temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper 50s