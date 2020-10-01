Weather Now: Pick of the Week Today with Warm Sunshine

Good morning and welcome to October. We kick off the new month with a beautiful autumn day. It’s certainly much quieter and calmer than yesterday morning. Skies are going to be sunny, the humidity will be low and the temperatures will be warmer than normal. Look for inland highs in the mid 70s and coastal communities in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be a bit breezy with southwest winds 10-15 mph and gusts 20-25 mph.

Skies stay mostly clear this evening and tonight, with lows in the low to mid 50s by dawn.

Friday starts off dry for the morning commute, with partly cloudy skies. A few scattered, light showers are likely by afternoon… tapering off in the evening with clearing skies. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Rainfall totals will be pretty measly, with less than 1/4″ of rain anticipated.

