Weather Now: Pick of the Week Today; Rain Returns Late Wednesday

TODAY: Sunny, milder and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 50s inland, low 50s at the coast. South winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as cool… lows 40-45.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, milder with highs in the low 60s. Showers likely by evening with steady and heavy rain expected at night. Breezy southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Cool and damp…. showers linger, especially during morning, diminishing by late afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s in the morning and then cooling to the low 40s in the afternoon.