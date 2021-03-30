Weather Now: Pick of the Week Today; Rain Returns Late Wednesday

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Sunny, milder and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 50s inland, low 50s at the coast. South winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as cool… lows 40-45.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, milder with highs in the low 60s. Showers likely by evening with steady and heavy rain expected at night. Breezy southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Cool and damp…. showers linger, especially during morning, diminishing by late afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s in the morning and then cooling to the low 40s in the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/19/21: Fr. Nicanor Austriaco

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams