Good morning. It’s the first full day of spring, and boy will it feel like it! Temperatures will soar to near 60 inland, well above average for mid-March. It happens under mostly sunny skies and a bit of a breezy west-southwest wind in the afternoon.

That on-shore wind will keep the coastline a bit cooler than inland areas, with temperatures 50-55 at the shore in the afternoon.

A cold front will push move into southern New England tonight, bringing partly cloudy skies to our area. Lows won’t be as cool, dropping to the mid 30s by dawn.

Another dry and mild day is lined up for Wednesday. Clouds will mix with sun and temperatures will climb well into the 50s. Our first chance for showers this work week will come on Wednesday night and Thursday.