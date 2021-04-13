Weather Now: Peeks of Sun, Not as Cool Today and Wednesday

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy with occasional breaks of afternoon sun… not as chilly… highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast winds 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, cool and dry… lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: The pick of the week. Intervals of clouds and sun, milder and dry. Highs near 60.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers arrive late day and evening. Widespread rain likely at night…. Cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Unseasonably cold with a windswept rain (may mix with wet snow in some higher elevations of NW RI). Highs only in the mid to upper 40s. NNE wind gusts to 40 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

