Weather Now: Peeks of Sun, Not as Cool Today and Wednesday

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional breaks of afternoon sun… not as chilly… highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast winds 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, cool and dry… lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: The pick of the week. Intervals of clouds and sun, milder and dry. Highs near 60.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers arrive late day and evening. Widespread rain likely at night…. Cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Unseasonably cold with a windswept rain (may mix with wet snow in some higher elevations of NW RI). Highs only in the mid to upper 40s. NNE wind gusts to 40 mph.