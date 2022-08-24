TODAY: Patchy fog in the morning and then mostly sunny and very warm, muggy… mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s at the coast. West-southwest winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear skies, nice, 70s in the evening, mid 60s overnight

THURSDAY: Very warm and mostly sunny, muggy. Highs in the upper 80s inland, low to mid 80s at the coast. Southwest winds 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon and early evening. Most of the day looks dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s at the coast. Southwest winds 5-15mph with gusts to 20mph.