Weather Now: Patchy Fog to Sun

Patchy low clouds and fog to start today, but sunshine will resume by mid-morning . This afternoon will be pleasant and dry with mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY MORNING

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

The humidity will still be comfortable today, but will be on the rise tonight and Saturday. In addition, the temperatures will start to increase, with a seasonable day on Saturday followed by a hotter day on Sunday. Despite a slight chance for a few quick showers this weekend, most of the time looks dry for outdoor activities.