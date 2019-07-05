Weather Now: Dry This Evening; Heavy Rain Showers Late Saturday

Weather Now

Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats on WPRI.com

Quiet weather this evening with temperatures in the 70s….it’ll be quite muggy with areas of fog.

The dense fog that was around earlier may linger at times along the coast and beaches into the evening. The south coast will also be a little cooler than on Thursday with afternoon breezes out of the south at 5-12 mph and highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Our weather will stay dry through Friday night and into Saturday morning. In fact, Saturday afternoon may stay dry. The mostly likely time for showers and thunderstorms will be late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

Given the ample amount of moisture that will be in the area late Saturday, some of the downpours could be quite heavy. According to the Weather Prediction Center, we have a marginal risk of flash flooding in Southern New England with a higher risk in central and Northern New England.

Showers should move out by early Sunday morning, and some sun should move in by Sunday afternoon (maybe even a bit sooner). What about the humidity? Today will be muggy, Saturday will be VERY muggy, and Sunday will be MUCH less humid by the afternoon.

-Meteorologists T.J. Del Santo and Pete Mangione

