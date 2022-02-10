Good morning. Watch for a few slick spots on the roads and sidewalks this morning from some pre-dawn freezing fog and mist. As visibility improves and temperatures warm, travel conditions will improve. Clouds and a brief sprinkle this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It will be mild and breezy with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

South to southwest winds around 5-10 mph early this morning will gust 20 to 25 mph this afternoon and evening.

It will be a mostly clear and quiet night with diminishing winds. Temperatures fall to the upper 20s to low 30s, not too cold for mid-February.

We’ll end the work week with mostly sunny skies and mild air again on Friday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s with southwest winds 10-15 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Spring-Like Saturday, Winter Returns Sunday

Saturday will bring hints of spring, with very mild air and breezy winds. Highs are expected to reach between 50-55. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and a quick sprinkle or two is possible as a cold front swings through. That front will usher in a much cold air mass for the second half of the weekend.

In addition to winter chill returning, we’re monitoring an off-shore storm that will brush by southern New England bringing the chance for light snow Sunday and Sunday night. It looks minor right now, but please check back for updates.