TODAY: Patchy morning fog and mostly cloudy with a chance for showers in the morning and through 1PM, especially along the coast…. dry late day and evening with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the upper 70s to 80. Wind south-southeast 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a spot shower, lows in the low to mid 60s

FRIDAY: A slight chance of an isolated shower, otherwise mainly dry with partly sunny skies and low humidity. Highs around 80. North wind 5-10 mph.