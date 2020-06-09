Weather Now: Partly Sunny, Warm, Dry Today

TODAY: A mix of clouds and sun… Warm and dry with comfortable humidity. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, low to mid 70s at the coast. Light northwest winds turning southwest 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, not as cool… lows 60-65.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny start and then increasing clouds and turning more humid in the afternoon and evening.. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy… mid to upper 70s. Chance for showers and an isolated t’storm by afternoon and evening. Showers continue at night.