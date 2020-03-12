Weather Now: Partly Sunny Today, Rainy Friday

1  of  2
TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Northeast winds turning southeast 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers developing after 9 PM. Southeast winds 10-20 mph. Lows in the upper 30s but rising to the mid 40s by dawn.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with numerous gusty showers in the morning and early afternoon. Drier late day and evening. Mild with highs 55-60. Southeast winds 10-20 mph with gusts 35-45 mph

THIS WEEKEND: Storm Free, Turning Cooler

SATURDAY: Cooler, breezy and dry… near 52. Northwest winds 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly and dry… mid 40s.

