Weather Now: Partly Sunny Today; Beautiful Start to Labor Day Weekend

TODAY: A sunny and cool start with low humidity. Skies turn partly sunny in the afternoon with a slight chance for a brief sprinkle. Overall, a mainly dry and comfortable day. Highs in the low 70s. NW winds at 5 mph.

AT THE BEACH: A pleasant and dry day at the coast, with mainly sunny skies and slightly cooler than normal temperatures. The surf is still running a bit high in the wake of Ida, so use caution in the water.

The RIVER FLOOD WARNING continues for the Blackstone, Wood, Pawcatuck and Taunton Rivers, where minor flooding is occurring. Water levels are expected to gradually recede below flood stage by tonight or Saturday.

TONIGHT: Cool and comfy with skies becoming mainly clear. Temperatures in the 60s in the evening and then cooling to the low to mid 50s late night

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beautiful Saturday; Passing Showers Late Sunday–Early Monday

SATURDAY: Beautiful! Sunny, dry with low humidity. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a chance of a few showers in the late afternoon and continuing overnight… mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Early clouds and a lingering shower in the morning and then turning partly sunny, a bit warmer. Highs near 80