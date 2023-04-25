Good morning! We’ll be seeing morning clouds giving way to some sun, but still the chance for some showers. It’ll be seasonably cool today with highs in the upper 50s.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

The most likely time for us to see those showers will be in the afternoon. There could be some small hail within those showers…maybe even a rumble of thunder.

Some showers could be lingering through the evening commute….

Showers melt away this evening, but some areas of low clouds/fog are possible.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo