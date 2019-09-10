Weather Now: Partly Sunny, Comfortable Today

Today’s weather will be similar to Monday–comfortable with intervals of clouds and sun and highs in the low to mid 70s. Watch for patchy fog early this morning, with low clouds gradually thinning out. There’s a slight chance of a sprinkle, but most spots stay dry. Light northeast winds turning south at 5-10mph in the afternoon.

It won’t be as comfortable for sleeping tonight. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 60s with increasing humidity and clouds. Patchy fog is possible by dawn.

We’ll have a summer feel on Wednesday. It will be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s inland. Southwest winds will be breezy with gusts 20-30mph. Most of Wednesday looks dry, but an approaching cold front will bring a risk of a few showers Wednesday night into Thursday.