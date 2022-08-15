TODAY: A mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with continued low humidity. East-southeast winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cool & dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy with the chance for a few showers in the evening or at night, mainly in eastern MA. Highs near 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and a bit cooler with a few showers possible, mainly in eastern MA. Highs in the mid 70s. North-northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.