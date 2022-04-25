TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, milder and dry with afternoon highs around 62 inland, mid 50s at the shore. Winds from the southeast 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, cool and dry… lows 40-43.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with the chance of showers in the afternoon/evening. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5-15 mph. Showers continue Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Showers end early morning, then partly sunny. Highs around 61.