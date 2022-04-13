TODAY: Still very mild and dry. Intervals of sunshine and clouds. Afternoon highs 65-70 inland, closer to 60 at the coast with south winds 10-15 mph and afternoon gusts 20-25 mph.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Low clouds arrive along with some fog at the coast. Scattered showers after midnight. Very mild with lows 50-55.

THURSDAY: Early morning coastal fog and a spot shower and then becoming partly sunny, warmer with afternoon highs “briefly” in the 70s inland, 60s coast. Temperatures dropping back later in the afternoon and evening. A chance of scattered showers and an thunderstorm after 5PM.

THURSDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Scattered showers with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Temperatures in the 60s early, cooling to 40s late