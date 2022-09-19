Good morning. After a summery day on Sunday, we’re kicking off Monday tracking warm and muggy conditions. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

While a passing shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon, most areas remain dry.

North winds turn southeast at 5-10mph.

Showers become more likely near or just after sunset and continue into tonight. Rain could fall heavy at times and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Lows stay in the 60s with showers tapering off by dawn.

On the Bay: Light winds, muggy air and mainly dry during the day. Showers and t’storms likely this evening and tonight.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Tuesday will be cooler with mostly cloudy skies. A few passing showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but the day is not a “washout”. Highs reach the low 70s.