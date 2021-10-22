Weather Now: One More Very Mild Day; Late October “Feel” Returns this Weekend

TODAY: One more very mild day… looks dry and mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. West-southwest winds 10-15 mph diminishing to 5-10 mph in the afternoon Dry and very mild with partly sunny skies. Highs near 72.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy , 60s early evening then noticeably cooler after midnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s by dawn. Northwest winds 5-10 mph

THIS WEEKEND: More Seasonable

SATURDAY: Much cooler, partly sunny skies. A slight chance for a brief light shower, but overall, the day looks dry. Highs in the low 60s

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry and colder. 50s in the early evening, mid 40s by dawn

SUNDAY: Chilly, and dry with sunny skies in the morning turning partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 50s. Showers return Sunday night

