TODAY: Cloudy with off and on rain, heavy at times along with a few thunderstorms. Breezy and raw. Highs around 58. Northeast winds around 10-15mph with gusts to 20- 25 mph

TONIGHT: Showers drizzle and fog linger in the evening and early part of the night, with slow clearing by dawn, lows near 53

THURSDAY: Dry and much warmer with early morning clouds clearing to mostly sunny skies. Highs around 71. Northwest winds turning southwest at 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and mild with highs around 73. Southwest winds 10-20mph