Good morning. Today could be another record-breaker, with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s and possibly even some upper 70s. The record high temperature for November 7 is 76 from 2020.

Today is the final day in our warm spell, before a return to more seasonable air for Election Day. The change is courtesy of a cold front, which is passing through this morning, bringing lots of clouds and a passing light shower during the morning commute. Skies clear after 8AM with a sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm afternoon.

Winds from the southwest early, shift into the west 10-15mph with higher gusts.

You’ll start to notice the cooler air moving in once the sun goes down late day. Temperatures will cool quickly this evening and tonight under clear skies. By dawn, lows will dip to the upper 30s to low 40s.

And set your Election Day alarms extra early for Tuesday if you want to catch a total lunar eclipse. Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours — from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 a.m. EST — as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun. More info here.

Election Day weather will be pretty ideal for hitting the polls with sunny skies, breezy winds and seasonably cool November temperatures in the mid 50s.