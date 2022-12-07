Good morning. It’s a gloomy start to the day with widespread rain for the AM Commute. Watch for ponding on the roads as moderate to, at times, heavier rain moves through. Temperatures are very mild, already in the 50s, and will continue to climb as the day goes on.

While the late morning and afternoon remain damp and gloomy, the intensity of the rain will ease to lingering lighter showers and drizzle.

Highs reach the mid to upper 50s by late day with southeast gusts 20-30 mph.

An occasional shower lingers late into the evening, before drying up and clearing skies overnight. Rainfall totals from this disturbance are expected to be around 1/2″ to 1″.

It stays mild overnight, with 50s in the evening giving way to mid 40s by dawn.

Sunshine is back for Thursday, with dry and blustery conditions. Temperatures will still be on the mild side, but after tomorrow, a stretch of cooler weather begins for Friday and lasts into next week.