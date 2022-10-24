Good morning. It’s another gloomy day with cloudy skies, cool temperatures and showers. Rain may fall heavy at times, with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Highs slowly reach the upper 50s to low 60s with north-northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

ON THE BAY: Northeast winds 5-10 kts with poor visibility in any rain.

It still looks gloomy and occasionally damp as the Patriots take the field at Gillette Stadium for Monday Night Football. Most of the rain will taper off early in the night, but a spotty shower, along with some drizzle and fog are still possible. Temperatures hold in the upper 50s to near 60.

Tuesday and Wednesday look drier and milder than today, but with mostly cloudy skies and a passing shower or two.