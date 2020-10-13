Weather Now: Off/On Rain, Some Heavy Throughout the Day

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning. We’re waking up to a welcome sight today. Rain! The remnants of what was once Hurricane Delta—now just a rain maker–will bring us off and on rain throughout the day and into this evening. Temperatures will be cool and northeast winds be brisk, with some gusts to 20-30 mph.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: The latest on the beach and bay conditions »

It will be a beneficial soaking for our region, which is still in an “extreme drought”. By the end of the day, we are expecting to see between 1/2″ and 1.5″ of rain. Along with some embedded downpours, we could also hear a rumble of thunder this afternoon into the early evening.

The center of Delta’s remnants will pass near or over the Cape and Islands this evening, at the same time a cold front will push east. As the front sweeps the system eastward, skies will dry up and clear out overnight, with a beautiful weather day on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Evening rain, then clearing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

10/8/2020: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour