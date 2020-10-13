Weather Now: Off/On Rain, Some Heavy Throughout the Day

Good morning. We’re waking up to a welcome sight today. Rain! The remnants of what was once Hurricane Delta—now just a rain maker–will bring us off and on rain throughout the day and into this evening. Temperatures will be cool and northeast winds be brisk, with some gusts to 20-30 mph.

It will be a beneficial soaking for our region, which is still in an “extreme drought”. By the end of the day, we are expecting to see between 1/2″ and 1.5″ of rain. Along with some embedded downpours, we could also hear a rumble of thunder this afternoon into the early evening.

The center of Delta’s remnants will pass near or over the Cape and Islands this evening, at the same time a cold front will push east. As the front sweeps the system eastward, skies will dry up and clear out overnight, with a beautiful weather day on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Evening rain, then clearing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s

