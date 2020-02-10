Weather Now: Off/On Rain, Milder Today

TODAY Cloudy with off and on rain and drizzle. Breezy and milder with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Early showers, drizzle and fog in the evening will taper off to cloudy skies overnight. Lows staying in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with more rain showers. The showers will be steadiest along the coast and in the morning/early afternoon. Drier late day and evening. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Dry during the day. Mostly sunny, dry… low to mid 40s. Skies stay dry during the evening and then a wintry is possible overnight before changing to rain by dawn.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers, some of them could be heavy, especially in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.