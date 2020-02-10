Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Off/On Rain, Milder Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY Cloudy with off and on rain and drizzle. Breezy and milder with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Early showers, drizzle and fog in the evening will taper off to cloudy skies overnight. Lows staying in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with more rain showers. The showers will be steadiest along the coast and in the morning/early afternoon. Drier late day and evening. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Dry during the day. Mostly sunny, dry… low to mid 40s. Skies stay dry during the evening and then a wintry is possible overnight before changing to rain by dawn.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers, some of them could be heavy, especially in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com