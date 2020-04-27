Weather Now: Off/On Rain, Chilly Winds Today

TODAY: Windy and unseasonably cold with cloudy skies and lingering showers and drizzle. Highs only 40-45. North-northeast winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with showers and drizzle… showers may mix with wet snow and sleet overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Early clouds breaking for some peeks of sun. Not as chilly with highs in the low 50s. North gusts to 20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to some late day/evening clouds. Skies will remain dry. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A chance of showers at night.