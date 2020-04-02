Weather Now: Off/On Rain and Gusty Winds Through Friday

Live Now
A strong ocean storm will meander off the New England coast the next two days, delivering rainy, windy and cool conditions through Friday night. Expect scattered light showers and drizzle this morning. Rain will become steadier in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North-northwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts 25-30.

Rain and gusty winds will continue this evening and tonight with lows in the low 40s. North winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

The strongest winds from the ocean storm will be felt during the morning and afternoon on Friday. In Rhode Island peak wind gusts will be around 40 mph. But as you head east, winds will be even stronger, with some gusts on the Cape and Nantucket over 50 mph.

In response the National Weather Service has issued a “High Wind Warning” and a “Wind Advisory” for eastern MA from 5AM Friday to 8PM Friday. Winds could cause isolated power outages and wind damage.

Skies will gradually dry up on Friday night and Saturday morning as the storm system pulls away.

