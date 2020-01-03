Weather Now: Off and On Rain Today and Saturday

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered light morning rain showers. Steadiest rain looks to fall along the immediate south coast. A few showers will linger into the early afternoon hours, but the trend will for drier weather in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Remaining cloudy with light rain showers returning. Lows in the upper-30s. Light and variable winds.

SATURDAY: Off and on rain and drizzle… cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Northeast winds 5-12 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers… changing over to wet snow after midnight. Los in the low and mid-30s. Wind: North 5-10mph.

SUNDAY: Snow and rain showers in the early morning (before 9AM), then partial clearing and drier in the afternoon. Turning windy and cooler with highs in the upper-30s. Wind: North 10-20mph, with gusts to 30 mph