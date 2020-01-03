Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Off and On Rain Today and Saturday

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered light morning rain showers. Steadiest rain looks to fall along the immediate south coast. A few showers will linger into the early afternoon hours, but the trend will for drier weather in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Remaining cloudy with light rain showers returning. Lows in the upper-30s. Light and variable winds.

SATURDAY: Off and on rain and drizzle… cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Northeast winds 5-12 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers… changing over to wet snow after midnight. Los in the low and mid-30s. Wind: North 5-10mph.

SUNDAY: Snow and rain showers in the early morning (before 9AM), then partial clearing and drier in the afternoon. Turning windy and cooler with highs in the upper-30s. Wind: North 10-20mph, with gusts to 30 mph

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch 12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook - Only on WPRI.com
Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com