Weather Now: Noticeably Warmer, Still Breezy Today

Good morning. We have a nice spring day ahead. In fact, it’s my “Pick of the Week”, as we dial back the wind and turn up the temperatures. Early morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies with highs 65-70.

West winds will turn southwest in the late afternoon, keeping coastal areas closer to 60 degrees. It will still be breezy with sustained winds 10-15 mph and gusts 20-25 mph. Low relative humidity and those breezy winds will put us under elevated fire weather conditions, so use caution discarding cigarettes and don’t do any outdoor burning.

It will be a milder evening, too, with temperatures cooling through the 50s. Clouds will increase again and after midnight an approaching warm front will give us the risk of a few scattered showers. There could even be a quick downpour or thunderstorm in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday.

Most of Wednesday looks dry, with showers tapering off before 8AM. If we can clear out some of the clouds and bring the warm front through RI, it has the potential to be the warmest day of the year. Some computer models put highs well into the 70s to near 80!

Clouds will take over again at the end of the day with another batch of showers and thunderstorms in the evening and night.

Thursday looks unsettled and cooler with scattered showers possible.

